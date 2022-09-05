Baller Dream Foundation announces ‘Men with Style’ Fashion Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Thursday, September 22 Baller Dream Foundation will host its first “Men with Style” fashion show at the Fairhope Yacht Club. Join us from 11 am to 2 pm to eat, drink, and shop.

From 11 am - 12 pm we will be serving complimentary Prosecco while you browse the Bags & Art Silent Auction items. You can purchase a single ticket, couples tickets, or a table for six. Don’t miss seeing some of your favorite gentlemen from around town model from the best men’s apparel stores in the area.

Sponsor opportunities are still available for this event. Join other businesses that are helping make a difference in the community where we live. The mission of Baller Dream Foundation is to lift the spirits of children and young adults affected by cancer.

A Baller is someone who is doing well, living well and is in control. Frank DeBlasi, the founder of Baller Dream Foundation, is a cancer survivor himself and understands how important it is to be surrounded by support during these difficult times. This is why he created the foundation to honor these brave warriors and give them more support through a loving, giving community organization.

Our Alabama Ballers are:

Ankitha Valdez

Austin Conner

Devan Willis

Ava Smith

Xavier Lee

Saryna Reeves

Carmen Hunter

Camden Pancner

Andre Wilson

Madison Grace Raine

Find more information about the sponsorship packages, purchase tickets, or donate to the foundation at https://ballerdream.org/mws

