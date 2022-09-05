Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!

Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.

When Chelsey comes back from maternity leave she’ll be co-hosting the new two-hour Studio10 and FOX10 Midday.

Studio 10 is now expanded from 9 until 11 a.m. weekdays. The new FOX10 Midday broadcast follows in the next hour.

Baby Scottie visit the FOX10 studios with her mother, Chelsey Sayasane. (FOX10 News)

