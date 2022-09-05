Advertise With Us
Chickasaw Civic Theatre presents “The Play That Goes Wrong”

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mark Wyatt and Kelly Teague, two of the cast members from “The Play That Goes Wrong” joined us on Studio10 to preview the upcoming show at the Chickasaw Civic Theatre.

The Play That Goes Wrong at Chickasaw Civic Theatre

September 9th-11th, 16th-18th, 23rd-25th (3 weekends)

All Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30, all Sunday shows start at 2:00.

Chickasaw Civic Theatre

801 Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

cctshows.com

