Coast Guard rescues 2 people as boat sinks in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The U.S. Coast Guard Mobile Sector rescued two people from a sinking boat near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post, Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley Sector Mobile Command Center, and a CASA aircraft from Aviation Training Center Mobile responded to a 35-foot recreational vessel that was taking on water, according to a post on the Coast Guard Mobile Sector Facebook page.

The two boaters aboard the sinking vessel were wearing life jackets and were able to fire flares and began to inflate a dinghy, the post said.

The Coast Guard was able to get the boaters to shore safely.

