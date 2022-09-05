Advertise With Us
Coast Guard responds to float plane crash in Puget Sound

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP/Gray News) — U.S. Coast Guard crews responded to a float plane crash in the Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state on Sunday.

According to a tweet Sunday afternoon from the agency, the aircraft with eight adults and one child aboard crashed in Mutiny Bay.

The agency followed up with a tweet Sunday night, writing that one “deceased individual has been recovered” and “eight individuals remain unaccounted for.”

Mutiny Bay is about 40 miles northwest of Seattle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

