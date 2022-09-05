Davidson High School student graduates from elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blessings Kibet, a student at W.P. Davidson High School in Mobile, AL completed an intensive eight-week U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy aviation program at Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, NC. The program took place from May 31-July 28.

Kibet was one of just 20 high-ability 11th and 12th graders throughout the United States selected for the elite program, which was established in 2021 by the Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) to increase diversity in Naval aviation. The Navy partners with select universities throughout the country to provide the flight training to the participating students. The cost of the program is approximately $24,000/student but is offered at zero cost to the student and with no obligations.

The Department of the Navy sponsors the Summer Flight Academy program for students participating in Navy and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. The program is a new STEM initiative that was selected for funding by the Naval STEM Coordination Office – located at the Office of Naval Research – which oversees investments in STEM education, outreach and workforce initiatives.

“The goal of the scholarship program is to expose exceptional minority students to a career path that currently lacks diversity,” says Commander Chris “Frozone” Williams, a Navy fighter pilot, instructor, and former Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commander at CNAF. “Blessings Kibet has what it takes to be a leader in the field of aviation, and the Navy is honored to have played a part in her personal and professional journey.”

During the Summer Flight Academy, she passed the FAA written exam, completed 54.7 hours of flight time, including multiple solo flights, and received six college credits.

