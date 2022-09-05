Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Four-year-old dies after falling from third-floor balcony at a Panama City Beach resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Police Department responded to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. Saturday.

PCBPD Officials said that a four-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony at around 4:30 a.m Saturday. NewsChannel 7 is told by PCBPD that the child was found by someone going to the gym.

PCBPD said that the child did not survive the fall.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One by one different groups and unions made their way along the route to the cheers of the...
75th annual parade kicks off Labor Day in Downtown Mobile
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
Young boy gives "thumbs up" approval of his Labor Day beach day in Gulf Shores
Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day
David Mitchell, 36 (left) and Sterling Joseph Dugas, Jr., 37 (right) were arrested for two...
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County