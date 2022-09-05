Four-year-old dies after falling from third-floor balcony at a Panama City Beach resort

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Beach Police Department responded to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf around 7 a.m. Saturday.

PCBPD Officials said that a four-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony at around 4:30 a.m Saturday. NewsChannel 7 is told by PCBPD that the child was found by someone going to the gym.

PCBPD said that the child did not survive the fall.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

