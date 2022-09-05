Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day.

Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season and is a day a lot of locals hit the beach as tourists head home. Many couldn’t help but notice the mass exodus on the drive down.

“Traffic…but thank goodness it’s mainly going the other way, but that’s a good thing,” said Fairhope resident, Tena Hailey.

A lot of visitors spent their holiday driving home after a long weekend at the gulf, but not everyone. There were still folks there, squeezing everything they could out of the holiday. The gulf waters were inviting, with just a gentle shore break washing up on the beach. It offered visitors a nice relief from the summer heat. Back on the beach, there was plenty of room to spread out and enjoy.

Young boy gives "thumbs up" approval of his Labor Day beach day in Gulf Shores (Hal Scheurich)

“Today is much more open space. We’re closer to the water and just less crowded,” said Charlotte Crump of New Orleans.

Those like Crump and Hailey who were fortunate enough to come, were grateful the weather cooperated.

“With the weather being so crazy this year, we were thankful that God gave us a gorgeous day,” Hailey said.

“We are so glad it’s sunny and we didn’t have one drop of rain,” said Crump’s friend, Jane Shute.

“Yeah. The water temperature’s perfect,” Crump added.

As summer winds down, lifeguard staffing will as well. Beach safety officials said the weekend was uneventful, with just a handful of heat-related calls. Beginning this week, most lifeguard stands will be brought in and areas will be patrolled by vehicles.

The main thing is, to still call 9-1-1. Even though they may not see us directly, but they are in the area but to call 9-1-1. That way we can respond as fast as possible,” explained Gulf Shores Beach Safety Chief, Joethan Phillips.

All in all, folks couldn’t have asked for a much better beach holiday. In the opinion of many locals, the best beach days are still to come. In September and October the crowds thin out, the temperatures start to come down and the water feels great.

