Recipe: BBQ Chicken Leg Quarters

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

6 chicken leg quarters

½ jar Rouses BBQ Sauce of your choosing (Memphis, Kentucky, Kansas City, Texas or South Carolina flavor, to taste)

2 tablespoons or more of Rouses Creole Seasoning

Heavy duty aluminum foil, 2 sheets, 2 feet long for wrapping leg quarters

STEPS:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

2. Sprinkle Creole seasoning generously on both sides of leg quarters.

3. Place seasoned leg quarters on heated grill, and cook for 10 minutes on each side, longer if needed to get a good char on the meat.

4. Remove leg quarters from grill and place the charred leg quarters on the 2 sheets (the sheets are on top of each other) of foil.

5. Pour BBQ sauce onto the leg quarters, making sure the sauce covers the leg quarters completely.

6. Fold the foil over the leg quarters, making sure the leg quarters are completely wrapped.

7. Place foil-wrapped leg quarters back on grill and cook for 1½ hours or more, until leg quarters are tender and reach an internal temperature of 165ºF, as measured by a meat thermometer.

---

