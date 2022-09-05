Recipe: Instant Pot Pulled Pork

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shows us an easy and delicious recipe for gameday or any gathering!

INGREDIENTS:

4 lbs. boneless Boston butt

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 cup chicken broth

2 tbsp. olive oil

3/4 tsp. liquid smoke

Dry Rub:

3 tsp. kosher salt

1.5 tsp. garlic powder

1.5 tsp. chili powder

1.5 tsp. black pepper

1.5 tsp. ground mustard

3/4 tsp. onion powder

5 tbsp. brown sugar

STEPS:

Mix dry rub ingredients together. Reserve 2 tbsp. for after the the pork is cooked and shredded.

Cut pork into 4 large chunks. Cover all sides with spice rub.

Heat olive oil in Instant Pot on Sauté setting. Put 2 chunks of pork in and brown on all sides. Remove to a plate and repeat with the other 2 chunks.

Pour apple cider vinegar in the Instant Pot and use a wooden spoon to remove all the brown bits on the bottom. Add Worcestershire sauce and chicken broth. Add liquid smoke. Return pork to the Instant Pot. Place them as evenly as possible with as little overlap as possible.

Close lid and steam escape valve. Cook on Manual High for 1 hour and 20 minutes. Allow steam to escape naturally for an additional 20 minutes.

Remove pork and shred with 2 forks. Sprinkle reserved 2 tbsp. spice rub over pork and toss until combined.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

