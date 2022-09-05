Scattered afternoon storms in the Labor Day forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Happy Labor Day! We’ve got a mild start to the day, but it’ll be warm this afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. Scattered storms will be in the forecast, mostly during the afternoon hours.

Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats with rain coverage at around 40%. The coverage of rain will ramp up later this week and we could see 60-70% coverage of rain for the 2nd half of the week so keep the rain gear close by. That will knock the high temps back to the low 80s.

In the Tropics, “Earl” will miss the U.S mainland but could strengthen into a major hurricane. A disturbance in the East Atlantic is tracking west but it’s too soon to know where this thing could go for now.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.