Tony Chachere’s Air Fried Catfish

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crispy and flavorful, this is the fried catfish you’ve been craving. Creole For The Soul says it’s delicious, easy to make and will quickly become your favorite fried fish recipe. Chef Gaye Sandoz joined us on Studio10 with an air fried version of Tony’s Catfish.

Ingredients:

-3 Pounds Catfish Fillets

-Yellow Mustard

-Tony’s No Salt Seasoning Blend

-Tony’s Seasoned Fish Fry Mix or Tony’s Crispy Creole Fish Fry Mix

-1 Lemon

Directions:

1. Coat fish fillets on all sides with mustard. Then season fillets all over with Tony’s No Salt Seasoning Blend.

2. Place fillets in a sealed plastic bag and let sit in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

3. Remove fish from refrigerator, then follow the directions on either the Tony’s Seasoned Fish Fry Mix or the Tony’s Crispy Creole Fish Fry Mix.

4. Squeeze lemon juice over fried fish before serving. Enjoy!

Use same recipe, but air fry instead of pan fry for a healthier result!

https://www.tonychachere.com/recipe/fried-catfish/

---

