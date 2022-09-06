Advertise With Us
The Alabama Million Dollar Band won’t travel to Austin for Texas game

University of Alabama Million Dollar Band
(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Million Dollar Band won’t make the trip to Austin for the Alabama Texas football game Saturday, September 10, 2022, according to UA Athletics.

UA Athletics released this statement Tuesday:

Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution’s ticket allotment at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the Million Dollar Band will not make the trip this weekend for the Alabama at Texas football game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Texas Longhorns Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m. right here on WBRC FOX6.

