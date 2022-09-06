Apple’s ‘Far Out’ Event

Advertise With Us
CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple is holding their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they are expected to unveil a new iPhone. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Lenise Ligon
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -September 7, 2022 marks the launch of the next iPhone.

Apple will host its annual iPhone-centric fall event. We’ve been hearing rumors about the next-generation iPhones for many months now, so we have somewhat of an idea of what to expect. For starters, the unveiling of the iPhone 14.

Unless tech-giant upends years of tradition, we can expect to see a new size of the iPhone. The iPhone 14 isn’t expected to have the mini version option, thanks to lackluster sales of the iPhone 13 mini. However, the face ID notch is expected to stay. There will reportedly be an upgraded ultra-wide camera.

The Apple Watch 8 is expected to feature a new temperature sensing gauge to detect changes in body temperature. To start with, it’ll be used for fertility planning, but future versions could alert you to whether you have a higher than normal body temperature.

Apple is also said to be planning to unveil a newer version of the AirPods Pro, which haven’t been refurbished since 2019. The charging case is rumored to have speaker holes so it is able to play a sound when the AirPods are lost.

Let’s not forget all eligible iPhones will receive an update for the latest iOS version. Arguably the most important iOS 16 feature is the ability to unsend messages or edit them after they’re sent.

The event kicks off at 12 p.m. CT, in Cupertino, Calif. Invitations were sent to different media groups and journalists for the event, which really generated buzz on social media. Several people pointed out the invitation’s ‘space-theme’ as an indication that Apple is working to bring a satellite connection to iPhones.

