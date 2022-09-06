Assessing your property for inundation risk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Recently, scientists have found that a massive Antarctic glacier is developing huge cracks. Sometimes called the “doomsday glacier”, scientists worry that if it shatters into the sea it could raise sea level by several feet.

It’s called Thwaite’s glacier. It’s a massive chunk of ice in Antarctica larger than Florida. The glacier, which has been studied for decades, has seen accelerated melting in recent years due to climate change.

In recent studies, scientists have found it’s melting from below, creating large fractures that threaten to plunge the glacier into the sea where it would melt and could raise global sea level from 3 to 10 feet.

Our Impacts?

I’m not here to scare you about all of this. If this becomes an issue it would be a long-term one, but there is a way you can assess the risk for your property. You can use a tool from the National Hurricane Center. It’s an interactive storm surge inundation map that was created for hurricanes.

You can zoom right down to your street level, to your property and assess your risk for sea level rise in the long-term, or for any storm that would come through in the short-term. The orange and red shading shows the areas that would be the most vulnerable. You can look at the risk from a category one to a category five hurricane showing different levels of inundation.

You can find the storm surge inundation mapping here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.