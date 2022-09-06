MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Barnyard Buffet: Fried Chicken

Recipe: Fried Chicken

Type of Dish: Main Dish

How Many Servings: 4

Prep Time: 30 minutes (1 day before)

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Difficulty Level: Intermediate

Description: Classic Fried Chicken. First it’s brined with season salt and refrigerated overnight, next it’s hand-breaded in a flavorful homemade breading, and then it’s deep-fried to the perfect crispness in a dutch oven with canola oil.

Ingredients:

1 cup Seasoning Salt, 8 pieces Fresh Chicken, (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 legs, 2 wings), 1 gallon Canola Oil

-Breader-

2 cups All-Purpose Flour

2/3 tspn Salt

½ tspn Thyme

½ tspn Basil

1/3 tspn Oregano

1 tspn Celery Salt

1 tspn Black Pepper

1 tspn Dry Mustard

4 tspn Paprika

2 tspn Garlic Salt

1 tspn Ground Ginger

3 tspn White Pepper

Steps:

1) Rinse chicken. Place in large mixing bowl or Tupperware. Coat with Seasoning Salt. Fill rest of container with ice and then water. Refrigerate for 12-24 hours to brine the chicken, which will add flavor and break down the meat to make it more tender.

2) Heat canola oil to 350 degrees using a candy thermometer and 5 quart (or larger) dutch oven.

3) Mix breading ingredients. Move chicken directly from brine to breading so that it’s plenty wet. Bread chicken thoroughly. Knock pieces together to shake off excess batter. Place them in the grease and set a 12 minute timer.

4) Remove chicken from grease and place on cooling rack to cool so the breading doesn’t get soggy.

Tip: Bread your chicken while it’s wet, make sure you shake off excess flour, and always set a timer!

Barnyard Buffet

1020 Hwy 43 S

Saraland, AL 36571

(251) 679-1461

Barnyardbuffetsaraland.com

Buffet Hours: 11am-8:30pm

Weekend Breakfast Buffet: 8am-10:30am on Saturday & Sunday

*Family-owned and operated by 2 generations of the Nelson Family for 17 years. Named “Best Buffet in Alabama” by iHeartRadio.

---

