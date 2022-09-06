Advertise With Us
Beachgoers head to Dauphin Island on Labor Day

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A beautiful Labor Day for those hitting the beaches. Down on Dauphin Island, quite the crowd spent their afternoon lounging seaside.

A green flag flew high, and a large crowd squeezed in one more day on the beach. Some who’ve been on the island all weekend said the crowds were quite a surprise.

“Today, there’s a lot more people than I anticipated,” said Greg Pennington, owner of Surfside Concessions on the beach. “Usually, people are headed back today. They are still here this late in the evening and the parking lot is still full.”

Later in the evening, many packed up and hit the road, reflecting on why they love Labor Day.

“Just spending time with family,” said Derek Qualls, beachgoer. “My son was here, and his girlfriend was here. I loved spending time with my wife and enjoying family time out on the beach.”

Qualls encouraged others to make it down to the island.

“This place is fantastic, and it’s natural,” he said. “It’s not a bunch of commercialized beaches. It’s a great place to come and spend the day and enjoy time with your family. Dauphin island is a great place.”

---

