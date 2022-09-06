Court records: Domestic violence charge against Mobile cop stemmed from wife’s allegations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police officer arrested on domestic violence charges attacked his wife, according to a petition she filed asking for a protective order.

Gavin Cotter, 25, of Irvington, remained jailed Tuesday on charges of third-degree domestic violence-harassment, and domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation. Police responded to a call at the home late Monday and arrested him. He is scheduled to have a bail hearing on Thursday.

For now, Cotter is on paid administrative leave. But Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste said he expects an internal review to be completed in a week or two, after which Cotter likely will go before a trial board to determine whether he should be disciplined or fired.

“If we complete the administrative process of the investigation, we don’t necessarily have to wait until the outcome of the criminal charges,” he said. “If we find that there are policy violations that go beyond administratively what he is allowed to do within the Police Department, we could take appropriate action to move forward from there.”

The criminal complaint against Cotter was not yet available Tuesday, and law enforcement authorities declined to discuss the details. But the officer’s wife described a tumultuous relationship and has included multiple threats and physical contact from the start. That came to a head on Monday, she wrote.

“He attempted to rape me while hitting and strangulating me,” she wrote.

Cotter is relatively new to the police force. The city hired him in July, and he graduated from the police academy in November.

Battiste said Cotter’s criminal case will proceed through the court system. But he said the internal probe will move more swiftly.

“Our goal in situations, in particular, where we have an officer get arrested, we try to expedite that within one or two weeks and have all the facts together to be able to proceed moving forward,” he said.

Battiste said the city takes allegations of wrongdoing by police officers seriously.

“Our intent is always make sure we hold our personnel accountable for their behavior,” he said. “We want all of our employee, whether police officers, firefighters, public works workers, we hold them to the highest standard of what we consider to be just and moral in our community, and also make sure they follow the laws of the United States.”

---

