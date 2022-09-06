Advertise With Us
MFRD battles early morning house fire

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue were busy very early this morning fighting a house fire.

This was at a home on Shannon Street. That’s near Government Boulevard and Howell Avenue.

The emergency call coming just before 3 a.m.

We heard that all the residents got out of the home, and there’s no word on any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

---

