MFRD battles early morning house fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue were busy very early this morning fighting a house fire.

This was at a home on Shannon Street. That’s near Government Boulevard and Howell Avenue.

The emergency call coming just before 3 a.m.

We heard that all the residents got out of the home, and there’s no word on any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

