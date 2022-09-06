Mild start with scattered showers possible later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a pretty decent holiday weekend, things will look pretty good to start the morning off with. We’re going to see mostly dry conditions to start the day with temperatures in the low 70s.

We’ll reach about 90 degrees later this afternoon with a few scattered storms in the mix. Rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range. A front pushes through and a low could contribute to much higher rain coverage moving in at the end of the week. We boost the coverage of rain into the 70% range for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. The good news is drier and less humid air will be pushing in next week.

No tropical weather threats for the U.S mainland for now but we have to keep watching closely.

