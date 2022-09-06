Advertise With Us
Mobile Airport Authority holding two fundraisers in October

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Airport Authority has two fundraisers coming up in the month of October, with both events supporting the Mobile Airport Authority Foundation.

The Foundation’s main goal is to not only support educational, scientific, and charitable initiatives in the community but also at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley and Regional campuses.

We got to sit down and talk with Devon Calametti, the Airport Marketing Coordinator with Mobile Airport Authority, about these fun events. The first fundraiser will be a 5k run taking place on Saturday, October 1st at the future Mobile International Airport. Things kick off at 7 AM and run until noon. Following the run, there will be FREE family entertainment, music, food, and trucks. They will have vendor spots available for businesses and community groups. If you want to get involved, you can head on over to www.BFM5K.com to sign-up, or to become a vendor.

The Mobile Airport Authority will also be hosting a Charity Golf Tournament. It will be taking place on Friday, October 14th, from 7 AM to 2:30 PM. The tournament will take place in Mobile at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove. You can find more information at www.MAACharityGolf.com. The tournament has helped to raise more than $60,000 for schools and non-profit agencies in the surrounding community since 2019.

Some fun events you don’t want to miss - and all for a great cause!

Wendy’s 'Own Your Opportunity' campaign comes to Alabama
United Cerebral Palsy Food & Folly 2022
Mobile County Public Schools announces Learning Leading U
Wendy’s 'Own Your Opportunity' campaign comes to Alabama
