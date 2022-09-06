Mobile County Public Schools announces Learning Leading U

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public Schools is excited to announce a new community outreach initiative, Learning Leading University (Learning Leading U), a program designed to engage members of our community who are passionate about education, who are interested in gaining a deeper understanding of issues facing our schools, and who want to become informed advocates for education and students.

Applications are being accepted for this program through Monday, September 19, 2022, at 4 p.m. You will find more information about the program and the application process below.

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF LEARNING LEADING U?

• To provide members of the community with an opportunity to learn more about Mobile County Public Schools and its operations, including instructional and administrative services.

• To create a sense of pride and knowledge among program graduates, enabling them to act as informed advocates for our schools.

HOW WILL THE PROGRAM WORK?

Members of the program will meet seven times. Sessions One through Six will focus on various aspects of our school system, and will be facilitated by MCPSS leaders who work in each of these areas. Topics will include school finance, curriculum, school safety, teacher recruitment and retention, counseling, assessment and accountability, special education, transportation, facilities, child nutrition, and more. Dinner will be provided at each of the sessions, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Participants are welcome to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for dinner, but are not required to be present until the official start of the session. Sessions will begin promptly at 6 p.m., and participants may continue their dinner as the session begins. Sessions will last from 6 to 8 p.m., with time allotted for questions.

The final session will be a Graduation in April. In order to graduate, a program member may miss no more than one of the seven sessions.

Dates of sessions: October 11, 2022; November 15, 2022; January 17, 2023; February 28, 2023; March 21, 2023; April 11, 2023; April 24, 2023.

WHO CAN APPLY?

The purpose of Learning Leading U is to engage a wide variety of citizens, from all areas of Mobile County, who care about education in our community. This includes, but is not limited to, parents and guardians of Mobile County Public Schools students, educators, business professionals, community and civic leaders, members of non-profit organizations, and retired educators.

IS THERE A COST TO APPLY OR BE A PART OF THE PROGRAM?

No.

HOW MANY MEMBERS WILL BE ACCEPTED?

The program will have room for 40 participants.

HOW DO I APPLY?

The online application is available on the Mobile County Public Schools website, mcpss.com, under the “Our System” tab. To be considered for the program, an applicant’s completed application must be received by Monday, September 19, 2022, at 4 p.m.

HOW WILL PROGRAM MEMBERS BE SELECTED?

A steering committee of MCPSS leaders, educators, and community members will review applications and hold interviews. All applicants will be notified if they have been selected or not by Monday, September 26, 2022.

Please call (251) 221-4010 with any additional questions.

Here is a direct link to the application: https://www.mcpss.com/learningleadingu

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.