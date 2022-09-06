Mobile man helping Jackson residents with dozens of cases of bottled water

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Following the recent water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, a Mobile man is doing his part to make sure our neighbors have clean water.

An 18-wheeler full of cases is set to arrive in Jackson Tuesday and it started with local business owner Lorenzo Martin.

“It’s about 50 to 60 cases on a pallet. So we’ve done quite well. The citizens have done quite well. Every case counts,” Martin said.

Martin has spent the last few days collecting the water. He said when he saw the news, he had to do something.

“Sometimes you can sit back and watch things happen. And there are times when you have to help make something happen. The least that we can do in Mobile County is to send water to Jackson. They’re our neighboring state. We can’t help them in other ways. The flooding was out of our reach, but surely we have enough citizens here that will give bottles of water to Jackson, Mississippi,” Martin said.

The response has been overwhelming for Martin. He told FOX10 that people of all ages have helped out. That includes several high school students who donated cases.

“Anytime our young people begin to grow and volunteer in their own city, it helps everything,” Martin said.

A smaller truck has already left for Jackson. The bigger truck will leave Tuesday morning. All of it will be going to a church that will distribute it.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.