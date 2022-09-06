Mobile PD: Officer arrested on domestic violence charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile police officer is facing domestic violence charges related to an off-duty incident that occurred on Monday, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

The department says Officer Gavin Cotter, 25, was arrested and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail early Tuesday morning. His charges include domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation) and third-degree domestic violence harassment.

A criminal investigation is being conducted by the Mobile Police Department, the release states.

It goes on to state that the City of Mobile’s Office of Professional Responsibility is also conducting an administrative investigation.

Pending the findings of the administrative investigation, the officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to the MPD.

