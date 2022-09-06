Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Rain chances rising

By Jason Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Looks good for tomorrow. It will be a warm and humid summertime day. Temperatures will start in the mid-70s and heat up into the upper 80s. By afternoon, a few showers will likely pop up, but like the last couple of days, they won’t be widespread, just spotty.

The beach and boating forecasts are decent for Wednesday. Rain chances are low on the coast and rip current risk stays low.

We are tracking four tropical systems. Hurricane Danielle is in the North Atlantic and will bother nobody. Tropical Storm Earl is in the West Atlantic and is curving back out to sea and also not bothering anyone. There is a tropical wave off the African coast that will likely develop in a few days, but it will also curve back out into the Atlantic and not be a worry. Lastly, there is another wave that will emerge off Africa in the next couple of days. This one will take a more westerly track and bears watching in the long term.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Tuesday Outlook from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Tuesday Evening Sept. 6, 2022 from FOX10 News
WALA Early Morning Weather Update for Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022
Mild start with scattered showers possible later
WALA Early Morning Weather Update for Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022
Weather Update for Monday evening September 5
Scattered storms in the Labor Day forecast