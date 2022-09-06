Rain chances rising

(WALA) - Looks good for tomorrow. It will be a warm and humid summertime day. Temperatures will start in the mid-70s and heat up into the upper 80s. By afternoon, a few showers will likely pop up, but like the last couple of days, they won’t be widespread, just spotty.

The beach and boating forecasts are decent for Wednesday. Rain chances are low on the coast and rip current risk stays low.

We are tracking four tropical systems. Hurricane Danielle is in the North Atlantic and will bother nobody. Tropical Storm Earl is in the West Atlantic and is curving back out to sea and also not bothering anyone. There is a tropical wave off the African coast that will likely develop in a few days, but it will also curve back out into the Atlantic and not be a worry. Lastly, there is another wave that will emerge off Africa in the next couple of days. This one will take a more westerly track and bears watching in the long term.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.