Spring Hill College, Ingalls Shipbuilding announce partnership in online learning

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College and Ingalls Shipbuilding are teaming up to help people pursuit their degrees through the Center for Online Learning.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Tyloria Crenshaw and Patrick Sprague to learn more.

