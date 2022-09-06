United Cerebral Palsy Food & Folly 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s 2022 Food & Folly event is coming up Thursday, September 15th at Fort Whiting.

Here’s some information they wrote about their event:

Our most anticipated fundraiser each year, Food & Folly brings the spirit of Mobile’s carnival celebration to September. Attendees will enjoy cuisine samples from local restaurants, live music by the legendary Excelsior Band, wine and craft beer tastings, a silent auction and wine pull and much more! We’re excited to return to an in-person event this year!

Tickets are $50/person or $80/couple and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/39HaN07 or by calling (251) 479-4900.

Corporate sponsorships are available. We are also currently seeking restaurants, caterers, breweries and other beverage providers to participate in the event.

For more information, contact Wayne Dean at wdean@ucpmobile.org or Jennifer Cooley at jcooley@ucpmobile.org or call (251) 479-4900

