Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

United Cerebral Palsy Food & Folly 2022

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s 2022 Food & Folly event is coming up Thursday, September 15th at Fort Whiting.

Here’s some information they wrote about their event:

Our most anticipated fundraiser each year, Food & Folly brings the spirit of Mobile’s carnival celebration to September. Attendees will enjoy cuisine samples from local restaurants, live music by the legendary Excelsior Band, wine and craft beer tastings, a silent auction and wine pull and much more! We’re excited to return to an in-person event this year!

Tickets are $50/person or $80/couple and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/39HaN07 or by calling (251) 479-4900.

Corporate sponsorships are available. We are also currently seeking restaurants, caterers, breweries and other beverage providers to participate in the event.

For more information, contact Wayne Dean at wdean@ucpmobile.org or Jennifer Cooley at jcooley@ucpmobile.org or call (251) 479-4900

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Airport Authority holding two fundraisers in October
Mobile Airport Authority holding two fundraisers in October
Wendy’s 'Own Your Opportunity' campaign comes to Alabama
Wendy’s ‘Own Your Opportunity’ campaign comes to Alabama
Mobile County Public Schools announces Learning Leading U
Mobile County Public Schools announces Learning Leading U
Wendy’s 'Own Your Opportunity' campaign comes to Alabama
Wendy’s 'Own Your Opportunity' campaign comes to Alabama