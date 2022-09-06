Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Upcoming events at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CJ Drinkard is the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Manager.  He joined us on FOX10 Midday on Tuesday to talk about what’s coming up at Ladd.

He touches on the Buccaneers Sports Academy program, concerts at Ladd, the Gulf Coast Challenge and more!

Watch the accompanying video to see the interview.  For more information about Ladd-Peebles Stadium visit: https://laddpeebles.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gavin Cotter
Mobile PD: Officer arrested on domestic violence charges
Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better...
Sign up for Find Facts Fast course on spotting disinformation
Alabamians are being encouraged to serve their community and volunteer as poll workers ahead of...
Alabamians asked to serve community as poll workers
Upcoming events at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Upcoming events at Ladd-Peebles Stadium