Upcoming events at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - CJ Drinkard is the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Manager. He joined us on FOX10 Midday on Tuesday to talk about what’s coming up at Ladd.

He touches on the Buccaneers Sports Academy program, concerts at Ladd, the Gulf Coast Challenge and more!

Watch the accompanying video to see the interview. For more information about Ladd-Peebles Stadium visit: https://laddpeebles.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.