Voices of Gospel Music Awards to host 7th annual show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Voices of Gospel Music Awards is a nonprofit gospel awards event that honors and recognizes independent gospel music artists from around the country.

The Chairman Ball is Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Airport. This Saturday, Sept. 10, is the 7th Annual Voices of Gospel Music Awards. It’s at the Mobile Convention Center at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at Threads Menswear on Airport Blvd in Mobile, AL and online at www.vogma.org.

