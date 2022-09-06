Wendy’s ‘Own Your Opportunity’ campaign comes to Alabama

The Studio 10 crew gets to try out Wendy’s new breakfast item, the Homestyle French Toast Sticks, to celebrate Wendy’s new franchising campaign in Alabama.

The Wendy’s Company has rolled out a new franchise recruitment initiative, Own Your Opportunity, that creates pathways for entrepreneurs in Alabama who want to grow with the Wendy’s System through franchising. The initiative creates expanded restaurant ownership opportunities for all and advances the company’s goal of increasing restaurant ownership among underrepresented populations, specifically women and people of color. Interested in joining the Wendy’s family? Visit: //wendys.com/franchising to learn more!

Information provided by Wendys:

To support interested entrepreneurs, Wendy’s:

Created more competitive liquidity and net worth requirements for all new franchise applicants

Expanded economic opportunities by working together with four preferred U.S. financial lenders: City National Bank, Huntington National Bank, Wintrust Franchise Finance and First Women’s Bank

Introduced a new global restaurant design standard that is less expensive to build, featuring innovative design elements to simplify operations and the latest technology that work together to create better returns for franchisees

Created a Build-to-Suit development fund to fuel growth in underdeveloped trade areas, where Wendy’s secures and builds restaurants and hands over turnkey locations to franchisees

Wendy’s welcomes qualified Alabama residents to apply to join the Wendy’s family as a franchise owner. To learn more or to apply today, visit https://www.wendys.com/franchising/north-america-market-availability. Once the Franchising Questionnaire is submitted, a Wendy’s representative will contact you.

The company is seeking new single-unit and multi-unit operators who are interested in a transformative opportunity with a path to prosper and the prospect to lead within a thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

Own your opportunity and apply to be a Wendy’s franchisee today!

