Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

Winning Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket
Winning Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket(Florida Lottery)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery.

On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.

Pappas purchased her winning ticket from a Publix grocery store at 2180 W. Nine Mile Rd. in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

On Friday, lottery officials said that Gloria Johnson of Shalimar claimed a top prize from the $2,500 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2.33 million.

Johnson purchased her winning ticket from Raceway gas station at 1183 N. Eglin Pkwy. in Shalimar. That retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

15-year-old Mobile County teen dead after fentanyl exposure, according to sheriff’s office
15-year-old Mobile County teen dead after fentanyl exposure, according to sheriff’s office
Mobile experiences violent holiday weekend
Mobile experiences violent holiday weekend
Blount High School new head football coach on administrative leave after video surfaces
Blount High School's new head football coach on administrative leave after video surfaces
Blount head coach Joshua Harris has been placed on administrative leave.
Blount head coach Joshua Harris placed on administrative leave