Baldwin County Commission votes to immediately cease TPP to high wage employees

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - In August, the Baldwin County Commission voted to halt temporary pay supplements to employees later this year. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 the Commission voted to immediately stop that payment to more than 100 county employees. Baldwin County Commissioners voted unanimously to cease paying $700 per month to all county employees making more than $72,165 annually.

Since high-wage employees aren't eligible for TPP through ARPA, Baldwin County Commissioners said they never should have been paid out of the general fund either (Hal Scheurich)

For the last two months, all county employees have been getting Temporary Premium Pay or TPP. Those supplements have been paid out of the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, or so the County Commission thought.

It came to their attention that higher wage employees didn’t qualify to be paid TPP through ARPA. Instead, those 100+ employees have been paid their $700 monthly supplement out of the county’s general fund. Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood called Tuesday’s action a corrective measure.

“It was a misunderstanding and sometimes you make a mistake and you’ve got to fix it and you’ve just got to you know, realize that. Don’t make it twice,” Underwood said.

Commission Chairman, Jeb Ball said once the commission was made aware of money coming out of the general fund, it was an easy decision for the commission.

“The money in the general fund is something that as a commission, we vote on if we’re going to do a budget amendment or anything like that and at this time, we have not amended the budget to encompass those funds and we felt like it was the right thing to do since those employees did not qualify for the ARPA funds,” explained Ball.

The county will save roughly $300,000 dollars that otherwise would have been spent out of the general fund to pay that group of employees through the end of the year.

The Baldwin County Commission voted in August to cut off TPP to all employees at the end of this year. That will save $22 million in ARPA funds. Commissioners are now focused on where to spend that money.

“There’s a lot of good things we can do with this ARPA money because the money was sent here because of COVOD situations that had occurred,” Underwood said. “We have a lot of things that are looking forward to and looking great.”

Projects being looked at include upgrades to ventilation systems in many of the older buildings the county owns.

Commissioners Ball and Underwood led the move to restructure disbursements of the county’s ARPA money. They said it was the responsible thing to do for the citizens of Baldwin County.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.