Blount head coach Joshua Harris placed on administrative leave

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Blount’s new head football coach Joshua Harris has been placed on administrative leave.

Harris wasn’t at Blount’s game last week, and we’re told he wasn’t at Tuesday night’s JV game either.

A video posted to social media allegedly shows a Blount coach spanking a player.

It appears it was shot inside a locker room, but it’s unknown who the coach or the player is in that footage.

We reached out to Mobile County Public Schools who would only confirm that Harris is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

This is Harris’ first year as head coach for the Blount leopards. But he has history with the team as a former player. He was also previously an assistant coach a couple of seasons ago.

Blount has this week off before returning next week for a game against Baldwin County. The school has not said who is taking over the head coaching duties.

