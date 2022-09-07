BREAKING: Arrest made in death of 15-year-old who died after fentanyl exposure

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made in the fentanyl exposure death of 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor. The MCSO says the 17-year-old suspect is being charged with manslaughter and distribution of a controlled substance.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the suspect due to the suspect’s age.

-- Original Story Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) --The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is working fast to find the people responsible for selling a deadly drug to a 15-year-old girl.

Adrianna Taylor was found dead at a home in Semmes last Wednesday.

Deputies say it was likely due to a fentanyl overdose.

Chief Deputy Paul Burch says the people found at the home with Taylor could be held responsible and charged in her death.

The sheriff’s office is aggressively working to get the message out that this won’t be tolerated.

“We’re going to very publicly go after everyone that we find out is dealing fentanyl-laced drugs,” Burch said. “Unlike anything they’ve seen in Mobile.”

Taylor was a student at Mary G. Montgomery high school, just a few weeks shy of her 16th birthday.

She was found at a home on Rosedown Drive in Semmes last week, unresponsive.

“As the investigation progressed it was learned, discovered, that she possibly ingested, she ingested some pills that were possibly laced with fentanyl,” Burch explained.

As the sheriff’s office works to find out who could be responsible for selling Taylor the deadly drug, Burch says several arrests could include adults and minors with serious charges.

“In certain instances, they can face murder charges. It may be manslaughter cause you’re knowingly selling something that could lead to the death of a person,” Burch said. “We do anticipate a number of charges on a number of people.”

As fentanyl overdoses grow not only in Mobile County but across the country Burch says they’re cracking down to get these people off the streets.

Mobile County deputies respond to emergency calls linked to fentanyl overdoses numerous times a week.

“It’s not gonna just end with this case. We’re going to team up with our federal partners. We’ve got to put a stop to it before it gets out of hand like it is in some other areas around the country,” he said.

Burch says they are waiting on more information from the district attorney’s office before an arrest is made.

Chief Deputy Burch emphasizes if you know anyone selling drugs that could be laced with fentanyl, report it.

FOX 10 News did reach out to the family but they didn’t want to comment.

They did share a link to where they’re accepting funds for Taylor’s funeral.

