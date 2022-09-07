Bull caught on camera strolling through a neighborhood in Semmes

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - You have to see it to believe it and a bull in Semmes is pretty hard to miss. But even Michelle and Patrick McConico had to do a double take early Sunday morning.

“We got in the car and started to follow it trying to figure out what was it really? We didn’t know for a while. When we finally did see it, we were just blown away. We couldn’t believe these horns and this bull out here is just crawling through people’s yards mooing and nobody ever came out,” Patrick McConico said.

They never approached the animal but were able to capture footage.

As of Tuesday, the views are just under 100 thousand. The couple said besides the actual bull, the reaction has been the most surprising thing about this situation.

“We just got the footage for our kids and for social media so the neighbors could be alarmed. I didn’t want anybody to come check their mail in the morning and there’s a bull outside. So we tried to do it for everyone in the neighborhood,” Michelle McConico said.

“I really didn’t expect a lot. I posted the video and went to bed. She wakes up early in the morning and says “hey, this is getting shared. It seemed like every five or ten minutes, the views just kept going up,” Patrick added.

Now that they’ve had a couple of days to reflect on the situation, they have this advice.

“Capture every moment. When you see something, capture every moment. It’s memories. We probably will never see anything like that again,” Michelle said.

“I hope not,” Patrick said.

After the video went the viral, they told FOX10 the owner of the bull did reach out to explain the situation. The animal was eventually returned back to its home.

