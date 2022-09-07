Dogs and their owners show off their skills at Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands of dogs and their owners will get a chance to strut their stuff in the show ring this week at the Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show.

Thousands of breeds will be competing at The Grounds.

Wednesday was the first day of the competition. There were pugs, cavaliers, chihuahuas, and Italian greyhounds, just to name a few.

Each breed and its handler entered the ring and did several different tasks as a judge watched them.

For some owners, it was their first time competing and for other owners like Sarah Gilreath, who’s a seasoned competitor, came with her two-year-old black pug, Buster Black.

Gilreath said the pair loves to compete and are trying to make it to the national championships in December.

“Buster is a grand champion and he’s ranked in the top ten pugs in the country so we’re here trying to get some extra points towards that as well as get more experience since he likes to show,” said Gilreath.

This is a five-day competition jammed packed with events.

Some of those events are:

Junior showmanship

Canine athletes showing off their extreme water skills in “Dock Diving” competitions

Owners can take their dog through the coursing ability test

Handlers will compete in a special series called the “National Owner-Handled Series”

Visit the on-site clinic for cardiac testing

The event is free and will run till Sunday, September 11th.

