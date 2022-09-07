Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show happening now in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is taking place now at The Grounds in Mobile. The event runs from September 7th to the 11th. The show hours are 7 AM to 7 PM every day.

The Mobile Kennel Club and the Singing River Kennel Club are the organizations presenting the show. The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is dedicated to the sport of showing purebred dogs. Every year, in September (AKC week 36), they hold their annual AKC Licensed show. They always play host to some of the top dogs and owners/handlers in the country.

This event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend. Admission will be free, but parking at The Grounds will cost $5. The Grounds are located at 1035 Cody Rd, Mobile, AL 36608. All events will take place indoors.

If you’re thinking about attending, there are a couple of rules in place for visitors. Only dogs that are competing in the events are permitted on the show grounds, and strollers will not be allowed in the conformation show areas.

Some of the events taking place include toy breed group shows, all-breed shows with NOHS, junior showmanship, coursing ability tests, and NADD dog-diving competitions.

You can find more information on their website at https://gulfcoastclassicdogshow.org/.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.