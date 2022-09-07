Historic Blakeley State Park Cruises

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Historic Blakeley State Park is now running multiple cruises out of Five Rivers Delta Resource Center two weekends a month on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Until now, the park’s Delta Explorer has cruised from the Five Rivers dock on one weekend per month. Now there’s double the opportunity for the public to join in exploring the amazing Mobile-Tensaw Delta from the Five Rivers facility. A number of special cruises are planned for the fall to celebrate this new partnership. In addition to the customary Friday sunset cruises, Saturday morning and afternoon “Delta Discovery” tours, and Sunday afternoon excursions, some new offerings will be added to the schedule. These include a two and a half hour “Secret Delta Tour,” 90-minute “Animal Ambassador” and Birding cruises, and several new three-hour trips.

You can take a voyage to the legendary Twelve-Mile Island, site of the scuttling of the Clotilda, on one, and venture up the Tensaw to the site of where the famed “Ghost Fleet” was once moored, on another. In September, they are offering a unique journey of discovery into the Mobile Bay area’s past on a special “Revolutionary War on Mobile Bay” cruise. Later this fall, they will be offering some cruises combined with dinner at one of the fabulous seafood restaurants on the Causeway, as well.

For a full schedule of upcoming cruises and tickets from both the Blakeley and Five Rivers docks, as well as a complete listing of all park cruise offerings, visit blakeleypark.com.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.