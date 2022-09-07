A humid start to Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very humid start to our Wednesday morning. Most spots will be rain free this morning, but a few showers will show up so the best thing you can do is have your rain gear with you and ready to go.

Projected highs will be near 90 once again. Better rain chances come this afternoon with pockets of heavy rain and lightning in more spots. Rain coverage today will be at 50% but could increase to 70% on Friday. An approaching front will ramp the coverage of rain up for the end of the week and will send some less humid air in here just in time for the weekend. For now, we’ll keep off/on rain chances for the weekend but drier air moves in next week.

In the Tropics, we have hurricanes Danielle and Earl in the Atlantic, but none will be threats to the U.S. We still have to watch things closely out there over the next few weeks.

