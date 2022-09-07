Impact100 Mobile has exciting grant announcement

Impact100 Mobile made a big announcement at its reveal party. The organization was able to raise $102,000 during its inaugural year to award to a local nonprofit.

Impact100 Mobile is now accepting grant applications. In the next few months, one nonprofit who applied will be selected to receive the $102,000 grant.

Grant applications will be open from Sept. 9 - Oct 31, 2022, for the non-profit organizations that meet the requirements and submit a Letter of Intent.

For a complete timeline of events from grant applications to the Annual Meeting Celebration, and new membership enrollment visit: Impact100 Mobile Timeline.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.