Local business owners launching ‘Tram the Town’; sightseeing tours are in the making

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paint, seat cushions, and cleaning products are spread out on a front yard in Midtown Mobile.

It’s the start of “Tram the Town”, a new attraction being launched by co-owners Scott Tindle and Jim Walker.

Several trams are parked in the grass, and they all have a rich history dating back to the 1960s. Tindle says they were first used to show guests how movies were made at Universal Studios. Then, the Dallas Cowboys occupied the trams to show guests around the stadium.

Now, the trams are adding to their legacy in Mobile.

“This is actually the third lifetime for these trams in between Universal Studios, they were used by the Dallas Cowboys around their stadium to bring fans to the stadium. So we’re really excited to give these iconic vehicles a new life and put them on the road here in Mobile,” said Scott Tindle.

You might remember the duck boats in Mobile...also founded by Tindle.

“With the ducks, we were really limited in scope in where we could operate and what we could do. With these vehicles, we have far fewer limitations,” explained Tindle. “There’s definitely the same goal and vision, which is to create magical experiences for families, for friends.”

FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols spoke to several locals, and many of them said they think the tram tours are a good idea.

One local woman says she thinks the trams will help highlight all that Mobile has to offer.

“We’re in downtown right now. We have a lot of museums, we have a lot of historical homes, Mobile has a lot to offer. We just don’t get the output we deserve,” said Sheila Smith.

Tindle says he has big hopes for the trams, and it’s more than just historical tours on his radar.

“Whether it’s the haunted tour this fall which will bring in all the elements of haunted Mobile or whether its fun, historical tours. Maybe it’s karaoke, maybe it’s a private party with you and your friends and you want to go to a number of different breweries in town, we can make it as custom as we need to,” added Tindle.

Tindle says he hopes to have the trams up and running by early October. The owners say they are fully funding this project. For more information on the sightseeing agency’s upcoming tours and details, visit their Facebook page, “Tram the Town”.

