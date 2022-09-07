Mobile Arts Council hosting 10th annual Throwdown fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mark your calendar for the 10th annual Throwdown fundraiser hosted by the Mobile Arts Council.

Lucy Gafford, Executive Director for the Mobile Arts Council, joined us on Studio10 to tell us just a little bit about the council’s largest fundraiser.

Whether you are an art enthusiast or just enjoy a great time, this event has it all! The Throwdown consists of a live art competition between five of Mobile’s finest local artists, an all-inclusive silent auction, live music, cold spirits, and delicious food. This year, artists John Halliday, Devontae Knight, Mayssam Iskander, Christopher Murray, and Elizabeth Brooks will have 90 minutes to create an original piece of art while utilizing items from a mystery box. At the end of the evening, these one-of-a-kind works will be auctioned off, and the artist with the highest bid will take home the title of 2022 Throwdown champion. During the competition, attendees will enjoy music by Ryan Balthrop and catering by Heroes and the Royal Scam.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, September 16th, from 6 until 9 p.m. at the USS Battleship’s Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. The silent auction will be available online at the beginning of September and close at the conclusion of the event.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 the day of and can be purchased at https://event.gives/throwdown. All proceeds will go towards MAC’s mission: to enrich the quality of life in the Mobile area through increasing accessibility to the arts and promoting a vibrant cultural community.

More information about the event can be found at https://www.mobilearts.org/thethrowdown.

You can also contact Angela Montgomery at amontgomery@mobilearts.org for sponsorship information or if you’d like to donate to the silent auction.

