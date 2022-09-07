Mobile County Public School System announces new community outreach initiative

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public School System announces a new community outreach initiative called Learning Leading University.

The purpose of the initiative is to provide community members with an opportunity to learn more about the school system and its operations

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Rena Philips and Sally Ericson to discuss the initiative.

More information can be found on the Mobile County Public Schools website under the “Our System” tab. Application must be received by 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

