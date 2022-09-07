MPD work violent Labor Day weekend in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A violent holiday weekend in the Port City.

Four people were shot, four people stabbed, and a West Mobile business hit by gunfire.

Bullets also flying on the interstate in the middle of the day.

Mobile Police say three of the four shootings were accidental and two of those shootings involved juveniles.

In one case, detectives say a boy accidentally shot his sibling.

Police say it all started Friday afternoon when the first shooting victim showed up at Providence Hospital.

Investigators say a boy accidentally shot his sibling, who is expected to survive.

Saturday night, another shooting victim went to Springhill Hospital with a leg wound after police say the victim’s friend mishandled a gun.

And Sunday, a boy shot himself after finding a gun outside an apartment complex on Neshota Drive.

Police say his injury is not life-threatening.

The stabbings started Saturday.

Sixty-five-year-old Willie Lett is accused of stabbing someone at the Budget Inn on Government, downtown.

Later that same day, investigators say 26-year-old Abdelrahman Hamadeh stabbed two of his relatives during an argument at a home in West Mobile.

Saturday afternoon, bullets were flying on Interstate 65 near Dauphin Street.

A driver told police, that a passenger in another car, fired multiple shots into the driver’s car, but no one was hit.

Another car was also hit by a bullet in the same area.

Mobile mother Amber Barnard also experienced a frightening weekend.

She was shopping at the Schillinger Target Saturday night when gunfire erupted.

A bunch of teens had gathered in the theatre parking lot across the street and witnesses say some of them ran across Schillinger after a fight broke out.

Shortly after police arrived, someone started shooting.

“Two employees ran to the back of the store, and when they passed me, I heard on one of their radios to get in a safe place now,” Barnard said. “I grabbed my youngest daughter’s hand, I left my buggy, and we ran to the back of the store. I heard someone say that shots had been fired. We immediately went into a bathroom and one of the employees locked the door.”

At least one bullet hit a nearby business, but police say no one was hurt.

Monday morning, Mobile Police say someone was stabbed in Theodore and Monday night someone was shot multiple times at Florida and Emogene Street.

No one has been arrested in either case, but detectives say they know who the suspects are.

