Pink Butterfly Foundation hosting charity golf tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pink Butterfly Foundation will be hosting a golf tournament later this year, in support of families who have lost a child.

We were joined on Studio10 by Maggie Caraway, a board member and representative of the Pink Butterfly Foundation. She stopped by to tell us all about the golf tournament happening later this year. Although there is no official date or location of the event yet, you can stay tuned to their website at www.pinkbutterflyfoundation.org.

The Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was created in 2016. Its goal is to offer financial and emotional support to families who have lost a child. It originally began in 2016, after tragedy struck James Painter III and his family. Their 3-year-old daughter and her grandmother were killed in a car accident on October 30th, 2016. A drunk driver, with a suspended license, struck Debrah Kay Irwin and 3-year-old Fallon Kay Painter at 110 mph. There were no survivors of the crash.

Through unexplainable tragedy, the Pink Butterfly Foundation was born. Painter created the foundation to support families who are dealing with the loss of a child, whether that be financially or interpersonally. He stresses the fact that the death of a child presents overwhelming challenges to parents and families in the grieving process. The Pink Butterfly Foundation’s policy is to donate one hundred percent of its donations.

Families seeking support after the loss of a child and individuals interested in donating can find more information about The Pink Butterfly Foundation at www.thepinkbutterfly.org or contact info@pinkbutterfly.org and (407) 340-0226.

