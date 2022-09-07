Spanish Fort Fire Rescue Fire Prevention 5th Annual 5K Race and Fun Run

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Spanish Fort Fire Rescue Fire Prevention 5th Annual 5K Race and 1-MILE Fun Run is happening September 17 at 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. It benefits Spanish Fort Fire Rescue Fire Prevention programs.

Contact Spanish Fort Fire Rescue at 251-626-8876 for additional information.

Location: Spanish Fort Causeway – Meaher State Park

Pre-Registration: Register by mail (entries should be postmarked by August 29, 2022), or in person at Spanish Fort Fire Rescue 7580 Spanish Fort Blvd. in person at McCoy Outdoor, Run-N-Tri, or Fleet Feet in Mobile. 5K-2022 – https://SFFirePrevention5K.eventbrite.com

Entry fees:

*Pre-register (information listed above)

Adults: $30

Children (12 and under): $20

*Day of Race (Starting at 7:00 am on day of the race)

Adults: $35

Children (12 and under): $25

*Entry fee includes a post-race party.

Awards: Top male & female Overall finishers and top three male & female in age groups: 7 & under, 8-9, 10-12, 13-14, 15-18, 19-24, 25-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, & 70-99.

Post-Race: Awards, food, and beverages are provided after the race.

Spanish Fort Fire Rescue

7580 Spanish Fort Blvd.

Spanish Fort, AL. 36527

251-510-1963

www.spanishfortfire.org

https://SFFirePrevention5K.eventbrite.com

https://www.facebook.com/SpanishFortFireRescue

