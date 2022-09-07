Wet pattern returns

(WALA) - Moisture is on the rise, with scattered thundershowers returning in the forecast for Thursday. A stalled surface front along the coast will be the focus for rain, along with an upper level cutoff low. This brings us the best rain chance on Friday. Chances return to scattered levels this weekend.

A dry air front may improve our pattern by Tuesday next week.

The tropics are active in the Atlantic. While we don’t see any organized activity forming in the short term in the Gulf, multiple systems are being monitored in the Atlantic including Hurricane Danielle and Hurricane Earl. Danielle is expected to remain over open waters in the far northern Atlantic. Earl will pass just east of Bermuda as a major Hurricane Thursday. Earl is not a threat to the U.S. The low pressure area off the Cape Verde Islands has a high chance of development before it faces hostile upper winds this weekend. This feature has an 70% chance of development. A new wave emerging off Africa has a low chance of development.

