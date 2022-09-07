Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

What’s happening at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - There’s lots to see and do right now at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, including school trips, family camps and much more.

The Sea Lab’s Angela Levins stopped by FOX10 Midday to fill us in on the happenings there.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

gulf coast classic dog show
Dogs and their owners show off their skills at Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show
Gulf Islands National Seashore to host park-wide cleanup
Gulf Islands National Seashore to host park-wide cleanup
MPD work violent Labor Day weekend in Mobile
MPD works violent Labor Day weekend in Mobile
15-year-old Mobile County teen dead after fentanyl exposure, according to sheriff’s office
BREAKING: Arrest made in death of 15-year-old who died after fentanyl exposure