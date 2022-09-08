Advertise With Us
ALEA reports 10 traffic deaths statewide over Labor Day weekend

(WTVY News 4)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is releasing data on the number of fatal traffic crashes it investigated for the long Labor Day weekend.

ALEA state troopers responded to a total of eight traffic crashes involving 10 deaths. The crashes happened in Autauga, Baldwin, Chambers, Dallas, DeKalb, Greene, Talladega and Tuscaloosa counties.

Seven of the victims were drivers, while the remaining three were passengers, ALEA noted. All were riding in vehicles with seatbelts. Five were not wearing the life-saving device, while it’s unclear if it was in use for a sixth victim.

ALEA marine police reported no fatalities on the water for 2022 despite responding to two boat crashes, neither resulting in injuries.

“The three major summer holidays, Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day are ranked at the top of the deadliest holidays,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor, citing information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Taylor called the “grueling statistic” a primary reason why ALEA has developed a season-long safety campaign stretching more than 100 days of summer. He said another initiative is already underway for the fall season.

