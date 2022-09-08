Artificial turf and more pickleball courts coming soon to Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Jubilee City continues to move forward with new additions and improvements to the city’s parks. Daphne will soon be breaking ground on several new pickleball courts. It will also be putting in artificial turf on every ballfield at the Daphne Sports Complex.

Daphne mayor, Robin LeJeune said getting some time in on one of the city’s six pickleball courts is getting harder and harder.

Daphne adding six more pickleball courts to the Tennis and Pickleball Complex at Lott Park (Hal Scheurich)

“If you come out in the mornings…in the evenings, it is packed and really, we have a great Jubilee Pickleball Club that comes out and use the courts and then we have our families that want to come out,” LeJeune explained. “You know, we’ve had churches that want to come out…want to rent the courts. We’ve gotten such a demand for the courts.”

That’s why the city is adding six more courts at a cost of more than $600,000 at the Tennis and Pickleball Complex at Lott Park. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association with an estimated five-million participants across the country.

The city’s investment in parks and recreation goes beyond the hardcourt. Thanks to a $1.65 million-dollar grant, it’s also laying artificial turf at the Daphne Sports Complex. Five softball and five baseball fields will get the upgrade over the next year.

“Really, what that does is it gives us more time to use the fields because the whole month of July, we shut down everything. In the summertime, the whole month of July to give the fields a chance to rest, come back,” LeJeune said.

Year-round use and far less maintenance has the beneficial side effect of freeing up manpower to make improvements on other parks.

Daphne has committed tens of millions of dollars into parks and recreation over the last decade and has no intention of slowing down. City leaders say its opportunities these facilities provide that offer the quality of life its residents expect.

“I drive by all the time and these courts are always filled so I think the more times and the more courts they can build, then I think the more people are going to get out here and I think that’s only a good thing as a whole, for society to be out and moving and just…it’s fun,” Daphne resident, Geena Pitts said.

Construction on the pickleball courts will begin the day after the Jubilee Festival ends in October and should be open by the new year. As for the fields at the Sprots Complex, work won’t begin until around May of 2023 and the fields should be ready to go sometime next September.

---

